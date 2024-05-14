Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 1,228,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 622.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 616,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,045,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,499,404 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

