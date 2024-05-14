Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 239 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,081,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $976.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.65, for a total value of $967,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,328,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.