Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $243,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in GitLab by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.49. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

