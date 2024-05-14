Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $98,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Trencher sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $98,445.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

