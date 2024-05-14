Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $189.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
