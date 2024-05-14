Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Radian Group worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

