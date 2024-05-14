Raymond James Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $213.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $218.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Stock Down 2.9 %

PODD opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $331.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.