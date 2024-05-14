Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

