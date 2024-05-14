Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Realty Income by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,273,000 after buying an additional 374,556 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.