Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 374,556 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.