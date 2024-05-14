Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

