RHI Magnesita (RHIM) to Issue Dividend of €1.25 on June 13th

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €1.25 ($1.34) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,742.91 ($47.01) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,827.49 ($48.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,532.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,309.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHIM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.01) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.70) to GBX 4,000 ($50.24) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
