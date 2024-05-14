RHI Magnesita (RHIM) to Issue Dividend of €1.25 on June 13th

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €1.25 ($1.34) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,742.91 ($47.01) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,034 ($25.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,827.49 ($48.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,532.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,309.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHIM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.01) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.70) to GBX 4,000 ($50.24) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About RHI Magnesita

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.