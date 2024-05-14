Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

RBLX opened at $30.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock worth $11,991,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after buying an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $216,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

