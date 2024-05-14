Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Roku worth $79,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

