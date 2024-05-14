Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 14th

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Royalty Pharma has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Royalty Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
