SAP SE (SAP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $2.39 on May 28th

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 2.3852 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19.

SAP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SAP to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

