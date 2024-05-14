Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. FMR LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,071.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,911,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.