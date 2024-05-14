Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21, a PEG ratio of 260.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

