Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $363.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.80 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

