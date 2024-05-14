Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Increases By 26.8%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

