Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Increases By 26.8%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
About Blackline Safety
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.