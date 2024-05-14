Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Declines By 31.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Price Performance

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

About Borregaard ASA

Featured Articles

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

