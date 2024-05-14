Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Declines By 31.7%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Borregaard ASA Price Performance
Shares of Borregaard ASA stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Borregaard ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.
About Borregaard ASA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Borregaard ASA
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.