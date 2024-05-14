Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Decreases By 27.2%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

BRDCY stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

About Bridgestone

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.