Short Interest in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Expands By 63.8%

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 0.7 %

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNRE opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $44.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Featured Articles

