Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Increases By 66.0%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 577,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,163,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 291,177 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 512,488 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ELP opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

