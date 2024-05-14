Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Grows By 64.6%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,700 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the April 15th total of 719,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,367.4 days.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

JAPAF stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

