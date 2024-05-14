Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 40.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
