Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 40.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 280,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

