Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Matrix Service’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Matrix Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $297.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,115.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,055.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $51,246.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,115.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 17.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

