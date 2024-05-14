Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Sinclair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sinclair has a payout ratio of -416.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sinclair to earn ($0.83) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -120.5%.

SBGI opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

