SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $62.00 at Mizuho

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

