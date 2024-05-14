Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.34

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.34 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 3,766 ($47.30), with a volume of 689516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,736 ($46.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($51.49) to GBX 4,200 ($52.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,551.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,198.58.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

