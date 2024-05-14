Spectris plc (SXS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 53.90 on June 28th

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,306 ($41.52) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,917 ($36.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,354.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,278.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,437.04.

In related news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.20), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($76,748.42). 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.48) to GBX 3,520 ($44.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($106.76) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($55.70) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.38) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,078.33 ($76.34).

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

