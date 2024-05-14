Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after buying an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,376.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.