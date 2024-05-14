Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.46.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $43.36.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

