StockNews.com Downgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.43.

PWFL stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.75. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

