StockNews.com Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. Five Below has a one year low of $139.16 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 34.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $68,825,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $29,181,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

