StockNews.com Upgrades Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

