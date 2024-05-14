Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 830,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,902,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.