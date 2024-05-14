Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $6,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 149,433 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

