Symrise AG (SYIEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on June 5th

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1897 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Symrise Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Symrise has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $30.80.
About Symrise
