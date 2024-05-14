Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,473,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,490,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,723 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

