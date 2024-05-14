Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 51,092 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 189.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

