Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $221.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

