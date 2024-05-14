Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.52 Million Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.24% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of AMRX opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $616.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

