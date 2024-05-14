Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

