Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,093 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 23,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

