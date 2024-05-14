Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,764 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $352.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.90.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

