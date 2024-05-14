Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target Raised to GBX 205 at Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TIG opened at GBX 158.20 ($1.99) on Monday. Team Internet Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.60 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of £395.72 million, a PE ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Team Internet Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

