Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

