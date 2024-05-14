Tesco PLC (TSCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.25 on June 28th

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tesco Trading Up 0.4 %

Tesco stock opened at GBX 313.70 ($3.94) on Tuesday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.60 ($3.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The company has a market capitalization of £21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

