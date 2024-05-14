Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Citigroup

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.